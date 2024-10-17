Election office in Cobb County sees huge turnout during early voting

ATLANTA — Nearly 750,000 Georgians cast votes during the first three days of early voting in the presidential election.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with state officials about the early voting numbers on Thursday.

State officials knew this was going to be a big election, but the numbers have even surprised them

So far today, there are lines but not long waits usually between 15-30 minutes but many places less than that.

Nothing was going to keep Wanda Dallas away from the polls at the election office on Roswell Street in Marietta on Thursday.

“I’m going to exercise my right,” Dallas said.

The election office has seen huge numbers so far in the first three days of early voting.

Elliott spoke with Cobb County Elections Director Tate Fall about the strong turnout.

“We did just over 21,000 voters. Yesterday,” Fall said. We did over 20,000 and then altogether including this morning, we’ve done about 48,000. so it’s been very steady, but our lines have stayed down which is awesome.?

Fall says they knew this was going to be a big presidential election…. They prepared for it, but just how big surprised even her.

“So we really didn’t know what to expect. We thought it was going to be a high turnout. I didn’t think we thought it would be this high turnout,” Fall said. “We’re seeing double what we did in 2020 and 2022.”

Vic Carroll was one of those coming out to vote early.

“It was quick and easy. They had it really organized, took maybe 30 minutes, and everybody was in a good mood,” Carroll said.

Fall says if the trend holds, Cobb could push some big early voting numbers.

