Election 2024: DeKalb CEO candidates to debate, LIVE streaming tonight on WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s your voice, your vote. On Thursday night, DeKalb County residents will get a chance to learn more about the candidates running for the county’s chief executive officer.

Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are partnering with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for DeKalb Matters: A Future-Focused Conversation.

“DeKalb County is a thriving force in Metro Atlanta. The next CEO will be tasked with building on the momentum of the last decade by ensuring that we make continued progress in economic growth and development as well as the various quality-of-life issues facing our families,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. “This debate is a critical conversation on the future of DeKalb and who is best prepared to lead us forward.”

The debate will be held between candidates looking to succeed DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond whose term ends this year.

County Commissioners Steve Bradshaw, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson will answer questions from the community and a panel of journalists, including Channel 2′s Sophia Choi.

You can watch the debate LIVE from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. streaming on WSBTV.com and the WSB-TV News App. You can download for free on your Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or the Apple Store and Google Play.

