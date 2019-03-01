Elderly woman dies after being pulled from house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has died after crews pulled her from a house fire in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the scene on 913 Park Gate Place Friday morning as crews extinguished the fire.
Firefighters said when they arrived, they pulled the elderly woman from the home and started CPR. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died.
Gehlbach learned from neighbors that the woman had trouble getting around and had just come home from a stay in the hospital or a nursing home in the last two days.
We're talking to a homecare nurse who was on her way to the home when the fire broke out, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Fire trapped an elderly woman in her bedroom. DeKalb firefighters rescued her and started CPR. She was taken to hospital with critical injuries pic.twitter.com/AtYOIYkj7T— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 1, 2019
Sad news: just learned woman pulled from her burning home by DeKalb firefighters didn’t make it. She died at the hospital. Investigators still trying to determine the cause pic.twitter.com/02tW57THtj— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 1, 2019
