EF-0 tornado touched down in Troup County on Sunday

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Damage surveyors have confirmed a second tornado touched down during Sunday’s severe storms.

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado hit northeast Troup County. This is in addition to the EF1 tornado that touched down in Butts-Newton-Jasper counties.

NWS teams initially determined that the damage in Troup County was from straight-line winds, but additional surveys confirmed it was tornado damage.

The tornado was 1.5 miles long and 75 yards wide. It brought down numerous trees west of Hwy 26.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Severe Weather Team 2 tracked the EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes live Sunday on Channel 2 Action News.

“Most importantly, there were no fatalities or injures from either of these tornadoes,” Nitz said.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke to emergency officials in Troup County after the storm cleared. Hogansville Police Chief Jeff Sheppard said his department received about a hundred calls early Sunday on fallen trees, powerlines, and power outages.

Homeowner Laura Norwood told Regan she had an “eerie feeling” as the storms moved in and woke up her husband to get to a safe place.

“The lights went off immediately and it sounded like a train coming through the yard and all you heard was all the power poles and trees snapping,” Laura Norwood said.

