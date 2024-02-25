East Lake MARTA parking lot closed until October as crews replace pedestrian bridge

ATLANTA — The East Lake MARTA station is set to undergo construction next month, according to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

Both the north pedestrian bridge and parking lot will remain closed until October while repairs are made.

The work is expected to make the station more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, thanks to a new elevator and a cleaner, safer bridge with new flooring, lighting, and paint.

While construction is underway, MARTA riders are asked to use the south pedestrian bridge and south parking lot to reach the train and bus service at East Lake Station.

The East Lake Station soccer field in the north lot will remain open with limited parking during construction.

There will be occasional road closures on West Howard Avenue and detours when the old bridge is removed, and the new bridge installed. Road closures will be announced well in advance.

MARTA will offer a mobility shuttle that will pick up from the front platform of the north side of the station and drop off at the entrance of the south side of the station.

Similar work is planned for the south bridge after the north bridge reopens in October, according to MARTA.

