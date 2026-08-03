Drought conditions improve after ‘200-year flood’

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Lake Lanier’s level rose nearly a foot in the immediate aftermath of flooding rain in late July.

The area saw a “200-year flood” on July 24. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan explained it’s called that because there is only a 0.5% chance of it happening in any given year.

The drought monitor days before the rainfall showed much of the area around the Lake Lanier reservoir was still in a moderate to severe drought.

After the rainfall, only the northern half of the basin remained in moderate drought.

Conditions have been steadily improving since late April, when many areas had been in extreme drought.

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