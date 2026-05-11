Drivers brace for rescheduled I-285 construction closure this weekend: ‘It’s going to be irritating’

ATLANTA — The closures that were supposed to happen this past weekend are expected to start Friday at 7 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation says it is all part of a project to rebuild a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 285 on the west side, which also includes an overhaul of the Interstate 20 interchange.

The transportation agency says no one will be allowed to go through this section at any time during the closure. And some drivers are not too happy with that.

“It’s going to be irritating because my little cousin’s graduation is this week, and that’s the main route to get to where I’m going,” Tamaria Sims told Channel 2’s Cory James. “The timing, they could have done better with timing of it.”

Drivers going north or southbound can use a detour. Get off either on I-20 or Langford Parkway, then get on I-75/I-85 and return to I-285, if necessary.

GDOT said last week it was making other states aware of the changes.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

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