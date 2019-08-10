  • Driver shoots into car in road rage incident at Kroger, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver they say shot into another car in a road rage incident at a Fayetteville Kroger.

    The incident happened on Glynn Street. No one was hurt.

    Police told Channel 2's Christian Jennings the suspect is a man who is partially bald with a goatee who was driving a gray, mid-size SUV or van.

    We're working to learn more about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories