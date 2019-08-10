Driver shoots into car in road rage incident at Kroger, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver they say shot into another car in a road rage incident at a Fayetteville Kroger.
The incident happened on Glynn Street. No one was hurt.
Police told Channel 2's Christian Jennings the suspect is a man who is partially bald with a goatee who was driving a gray, mid-size SUV or van.
We're working to learn more about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
