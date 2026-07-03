Driver loses control, slams into tree off I-285

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver suffered serious injuries after a crash along Interstate 285 in Cobb County early Friday morning, according to police.

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The crash happened around 2:47 a.m. on I-285 south just before Paces Ferry Road.

Cobb County officials said a 2015 Fiat 500 was traveling southbound when, for reasons that remain unknown, the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the right side of the interstate.

Police said the Fiat then hit a tree and came to a stop off the roadway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No additional information about the driver’s condition, age, or identity has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987 .

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