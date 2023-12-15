Driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Ga. football player ‘has fully cooperated,’ police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police have found a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old high school football player.

Samuel Johnson died on Saturday after he was hit on Inner Perimeter Road. Police said Johnson tried to help a dog that was hit by a car when a second car hit and killed the teen.

On Thursday, Valdosta investigators confirmed they tracked down the driver to his home. Police said he has “fully cooperated” with the investigation and they have not identified the driver.

“Officers are still processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. The ongoing investigation is a collaborative effort between VPD and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office,” Valdosta police wrote in a statement.

No other details have been released. No charges have been filed at this time.

As the police investigation remains open, Johnson’s family is preparing for his memorial service.

The teen’s obituary says family and friends will gather on Sunday at the Perimeter Road Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Flowers for the service can be sent here.

Johnson attended Valdosta High School and played football for the Wildcats.

“The entire Valdosta City Schools family sends our deepest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Samuel Johnson, Jr., a sophomore at Valdosta High School and a member of the Valdosta Wildcats. May we find solace in remembering the impact Sam had on each of us and keep his memory alive in our hearts.”

