Drive-thru flu shots clinics will return to North Georgia this fall

GEORGIA — Drive-thru flu shot clinics are coming back to North Georgia this fall, according to a news release from the North Georgia Health District.

The clinics will be conducted by county health departments in the North Georgia Health District and will be available for those who are 18 and older.

The following drive-thru flu shot clinics in North Georgia will be at the following locations and times:

Murray County: October 2nd, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Murray County Parks and Recreation Department, Chatsworth, GA 30705. For more details, call (706) 695-4585

Gilmer County: October 3rd, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., ETC Pavilion, 1041-1047 Legion Road, Ellijay, GA 30540. For more details, call (706) 635-4363

Cherokee County: October 5th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Woodstock Health Center, 7545 North Main Street, Woodstock, GA 30188. For more details, call (770) 928-0133 or (770) 345-7371

Whitfield County: October 5th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. For more details, call (706) 279-9600

Pickens County: October 10th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pickens County Recreation & Parks Department, 1329 Camp Road, Jasper, GA 30143. For more details, call (706) 253-2821

Fannin County: October 12th, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Farmers Market, 811 Summit Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513. For more details, call (706) 632-3023

These counties have offered this service for flu vaccines since 2008.

With COVID-19 and variants cases and hospitalizations rising recently, officials said it is crucial to protect against the flu.

The clinics will offer the four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine to protect against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

The high-dose flu vaccine will be available for people above the age of 65, This vaccine will have four times the amount of protective antigen to support aging immune systems, according to NGHD officials.

The flu vaccine is free for those covered under various health insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, and others.

If you are paying out of pocket, the vaccine is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine.

For additional details about the Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, please contact your local county health department.

To learn more about influenza and flu protection, visit the CDC website here.

