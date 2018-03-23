0 Dr. King's son teaches local kids about his father's legacy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but his legacy lives on in so many ways.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington recently caught up with Dr. King’s son, Martin Luther King III, after he read his new children’s book to a group of Gwinnett County second-graders.

The big visit came just as the group of Corley Elementary students finished learning about Dr. King.

“I authored a book called ‘My Daddy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’” King III said.

The book took the students through some of King III’s fondest memories of his father.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Channel 2 Action News and WSB Radio covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, and now bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary.

CLICK HERE for in-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, the most extensive archive of photos, audio and video and extensive team coverage of Dr. King's far reaching impact.

“I was so young when my dad died, but I am blessed with the memory of a warm and playful man. I am reminded of him everywhere I go,” King III said.

After the reading, some of the kids asked questions.

RIGHT NOW:

Martin Luther King III reading his new childrens book, My Daddy, Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr. to 2nd graders at Corley Elementary School. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zseN482MLQ — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 23, 2018

Washington asked King III how he thinks his father would have reacted to today’s political climate.

“First of all, I think my father would be extraordinarily proud of the young people,” King III said.

King III said he plans to join the thousands of students expected at The March For Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C.

“There’s no question that I believe he would be marching with the kids. But I also believe that if he had lived, we would be on a different path,” King III said.

King III said he plans to honor his father’s legacy during the 50th anniversary with his family in Memphis, and then at the King Center.

“Then, on the evening at 7:01 when dad was shot, we’re going to be at the King Center with my father and mother’s remains,” King III said.

King III said he hopes the book and the national recognition on the 50th anniversary helps to keep his father’s legacy alive.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.