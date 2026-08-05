Dozens of dogs rescued after owner’s wife dies

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta animal rescue is caring for dozens of dogs after they were removed from a central Georgia property where the owner became overwhelmed following the death of his wife.

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Rescue officials said the animals belonged to a couple in Twiggs County. After the wife recently died, her husband struggled to care for the large number of animals and belongings left on the property.

Because investigators determined the man took appropriate steps to seek help and did not intentionally neglect the animals, no charges are being pursued.

The rescue organization worked alongside Macon-Bibb Animal Control to remove the dogs from the property. While some of the animals were taken in by animal control, the rescue brought several back to Marietta to begin medical evaluations and care.

One of the rescued animals has already been placed in a foster home. The remaining dogs are still in Marietta and are expected to be transferred to the rescue’s Atlanta shelter as space becomes available.

The dogs will continue receiving veterinary care, food and socialization before becoming available for adoption.

Rescue leaders say the case is a reminder that pet owners facing overwhelming circumstances should reach out for help before a situation spirals out of control. They encourage anyone who is struggling to care for multiple animals to contact local shelters or rescue organizations, many of which can provide assistance or connect owners with resources.

The rescue organization plans to share updates on the dogs’ progress as they continue their recovery and prepare to find permanent homes.

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