Dozens of DeKalb, Fulton shelter dogs at risk of being put down tonight

ATLANTA — Animal advocates are calling for help as dozens of dogs are at risk of being put down if they cannot find a permanent or foster home by Thursday night.

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter and Fulton County Animal Shelter are overcrowded and say they no longer have space for more dogs. If they can’t find homes, the dogs will be euthanized.

“Our team is ready to welcome adopters and fosters who can step up for these pets,” the DeKalb shelter said.

“If we cannot move these dogs out, we will be forced to make heartbreaking decisions no one wants to make. This is truly a community crisis– and the community can help," the shelter said.

The shelters will be open until 8 p.m. Thursday night. The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The Fulton County Animal Services shelter is 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW in Atlanta.

Scroll through below to take a closer look at the dogs that need homes.

