Dozens of Cobb election workers say their paychecks are delayed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — About two dozen Cobb County election workers have complained about delayed checks.

The Board of Elections office says it mailed out nearly 2,000 checks, but a number of workers are still waiting to get theirs.

Cobb County officials believe the problem may have stemmed from ongoing delays with the postal service.

