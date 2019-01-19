  • Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 App!

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - As heavy rain and storms move toward metro Atlanta, now is a great time to download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 App!

    Here's everything you'll get when you download the app:

    CUSTOM ALERTS

    Get severe weather alerts delivered straight to your device.

    7-DAY FORECAST

    Plan your week or weekend with confidence with Atlanta’s 7-day forecast from Severe Weather Team 2.

    HOURLY WEATHER FORECAST

    Watch Atlanta’s most accurate hourly forecast

    PICTURES

    Browse weather-related photos from your fellow Atlantans.

    LIVE WEATHER RADAR

    Watch accurate and dependable weather radar for the metro Atlanta area.

    LIVE VIDEO

    Watch live video weather updates and news from WSB-TV.

    SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

    Track severe storms for the metro Atlanta area.

    SCHOOL CLOSINGS

    Get the latest school and business closings in north Georgia.

