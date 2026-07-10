Downed tree on I-85 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A tree or large branch fell Friday on an Interstate 85 offramp, slowing down traffic.

The tree fell sometime around 4 p.m., partially blocking the North Druid Hills Road exit for the northbound lanes.

Drivers could be seen on a GDOT camera navigating around it to exit.

A maintenance truck is alerting drivers, and traffic cones have been set on the road.

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