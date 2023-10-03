Woman leaves 3-year-old in car while shoplifting at metro CVS, police say

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A 22-year-old was arrested after police said she left her 3-year-old in the car to shoplift.

On Sunday, just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on West Bankhead Highway regarding shoplifting.

Villa Rica Police later learned that the suspect, identified as Brooke Cheyenne Reynolds,22, of Rome had put items in her purse, heard a siren, and then left the store without paying for the items.

Officials said Reynolds went back into the store without her purse and continued shopping. While investigating, authorities discovered a 3-year-old had been left alone in the vehicle.

According to Villa Rica, more items were found in Reynold’s pockets, totaling $512. Police said Reynolds had been inside the store for nearly 30 minutes while the child was left alone.

She’s charged with theft by shoplifting and child abandonment.

