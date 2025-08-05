Suspect accused of delivering food, then taking off with neighbor’s packages in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are seeking help to identify a heavily tattooed man suspected of theft after he was seen delivering food last week.

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, allegedly took packages from a neighboring door after completing a food delivery on July 28.

He is described as having tattoos on his face, arms, and legs, including a black sleeve tattoo on his left arm and numbers on his right calf.

The Douglasville Police Department has released images of the suspect in hopes that the public can assist in identifying him. Authorities have not disclosed the contents or value of the stolen packages.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Det. B. Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or via email at gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.

