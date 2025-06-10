Quarantine lifted at Douglas County Animal Shelter after outbreak of viruses

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Animal Shelter is reopening after virus outbreaks caused a mandatory quarantine.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture called for a mandatory quarantine at the shelter on May 22 after 13 dogs tested positive for pneumovirus and three tested positive for parvovirus.

The quarantine was lifted on Monday. The facility was scheduled to reopen to the public on Tuesday.

Shelter officials said the dogs infected with parvovirus already had the illness when they entered the shelter, but the disease was not immediately detectable at the time of intake.

The shelter will continue a self-imposed quarantine for about 30 dogs that have not yet shown symptoms of pneumovirus. They are being housed in a separate area of the facility and are undergoing a 14-day exposure monitoring period.

More than 45 dogs have completed treatment for pneumovirus and are now available for adoption, the shelter said.

There is currently no vaccine for pneumovirus. But once a dog has been exposed to the virus, developed symptoms and completed medical treatment, they have lifelong immunity, veterinary experts say.

“Pneumovirus is significant because it lasts longer, is more contagious, and can sometimes cause pneumonia or other complications,” said Vanessa Francikowski, director of Douglas County Animal Services. “While all animals are vaccinated upon intake to prevent disease transmission, some may arrive with unknown vaccination histories and may already be carrying active viruses.”

The county’s animal control is operating normally, responding to service calls and picking up animals.

