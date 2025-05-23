Douglas County animal shelter under quarantine for pneumovirus, parvovirus outbreak

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Animal Shelter is under a mandatory quarantine due to a multi-virus outbreak.

According to shelter officials, 13 dogs are currently sick with pneumovirus, and three dogs are sick with parvovirus.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued the quarantine at the shelter after it voluntarily closed on Thursday.

Douglas County Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski says the shelter has never dealt with a multiple-virus outbreak like this before.

“We expect coughing dogs, but this went from coughing to full-blown pneumonia within 48 hours, which was a red flag,” explained Francikowski.

The quarantine will remain in place until further notice. Staff are following strict guidelines to contain the outbreak, including cleaning the kennels three times a day and providing necessary medication to infected animals.

While only some dogs have tested positive for the virus, the viruses are highly contagious, so about 100 dogs are being quarantined.

As shelter staff work to keep the cats and dogs separated —and to prevent the viruses from spreading — they’re asking the public to take advantage of free vaccine clinics.

“This didn’t happen here. This came from dogs coming in from the public with an unknown vaccine history,” said Francikowski.

During the quarantine, no animal will be allowed to enter or leave the shelter, except for those being reclaimed by their owners. Staff are encouraging people who find strays to foster them during the closure.

“If you find a stray dog, we offer services that allow you to foster dogs at home through this period. We’ll provide you with food, vaccines, and other necessary support during this time,” added Francikowski.

