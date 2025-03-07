Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Douglasville shopping plaza

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville Police Department is investigating two deaths at a shopping plaza from Friday morning.

According to the police department, officers were sent to the Chapel Hill Village shopping center around 7 a.m. after reports came in of two people with gunshot wounds.

When police arrived, they found two people dead in a vehicle.

The police department says that based on their initial investigation, the incident may be a murder-suicide.

Investigators are working to identify the next of kin and have not identified either person found in the vehicle.

Officers are still working to determine what happened.

