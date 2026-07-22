Metro Atlanta city gives resident refund after owner pays property tax they didn’t owe

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Douglasville recently had to correct what it called a longstanding mapping error in their tax digest.

On Monday, the Mayor and City Council passed a resolution to fix the issue, which only impacted a single property on Maroney Mill Road.

That error made the property owner pay taxes to the City of Douglasville without actually living in the city limits.

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“After research conducted by City staff, Douglas County staff, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, it was confirmed that the property was never annexed into the City of Douglasville, even though it had been shown on county mapping records as being within the city limits beginning in 2010,” a city spokesperson t old Channel 2 Action News.

City officials said that error incorrectly had the property owner paying city property taxes for several years.

To make things right, Douglasville is working with Douglas County to update official mapping and tax records so the property’s status as outside city limits is corrected.

Officials also said they’ll be refunding property taxes to the property owner from the last three years, giving them back $706.49.

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