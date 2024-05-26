Mattie’s Call issued for bipolar Douglasville man not on his meds

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for an endangered Douglasville man.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in locating Hossain Tariq Khan, 35.

Deputies say Khan has bipolar disorder, is diabetic and is not taking his medications.

He was last seen at about midnight on Saturday, May 25 on Greystone Lane in Douglasville.

He may be traveling in a black 2012 BMW 528.

Khan is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs about 175 lbs.

If you see him, call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-949-5656.

