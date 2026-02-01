Massive tree comes down on Douglas County home

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A massive tree came down on a home in Lithia Springs, causing major damage on Saturday evening.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne went to the home and found that the tree crushed part of the house.

A woman who told Winne that her son lives in the home says she’s grateful that no one was home when the tree fell and that no one was hurt.

She added that she’s a praying woman and believes the home will be fixed.

Douglas County EMA Director James Queen told Winne that it was one of three trees to come down in the county because of high winds. Another came down on power lines and started a fire, and the third blocked a road until it was removed.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Josh Lamb said northeast Georgia remains the region of Georgia that was the hardest hit by this weekend’s winter weather.

He says Georgians need to limit their travel in affected areas and dress for the extreme cold.

“Dress warmly, wear layers, be aware of all the health concerns that come along when we’re in this extreme temperature, such as frostbite and hypothermia because in this weather, depending on how you dress, you could see the onset of that within 10 to 30 minutes,” Lamb said.

