Man planned to ‘run off’ during deadly drug deal, Douglas County DA says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury has found a 25-year-old guilty of murder and other charges in connection with a drug deal that led to the death of a man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cameron Oglesby, 25, was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempt to commit a felony on Oct. 24.

His conviction is related to the death of Melvin Porter, who was killed in March 2021.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office on March 16, 2021, Oglesby and Porter planned to steal marijuana by doing a ‘run off,’ which is where the drugs are stolen without paying during the deal.

“This is a tragic and unnecessary death and destruction of so many lives. The dangerous decision made created a path of loss to the families that will never see their loved one again and the others that will spend the rest of their lives behind bars,” District Attorney Dalia Racine stated.

The pair had tried to commit the same crime in Austell before the drug deal in Douglas, but were unsuccessful, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

This time around, Oglesby had contacted 17-year-old Nathaneal Searcy to arrange the transaction.

Porter drove Oglesby’s van to the meeting location within Douglas County. Oglesby was in the back of the van, hiding under a cover while Porter went to meet with Searcy. During the meeting, Oglesby hid in the back of the van to prevent the dealer from identifying him from a previous transaction.

The DA said, during the meeting, Porter tried to run away with the drugs, at which point Searcy fired a shot into the van, hitting Porter. The vehicle crashed shortly after, and Oglesby ran away without helping Porter, who died from the gunshot wound, authorities said.

Searcy turned himself in six days after the incident and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receiving a 25-year sentence.

Sentencing for Oglesby is scheduled for Nov. 17.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group