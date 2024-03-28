Judge denies bond for Ga. cemetery worker who sold already-owned burial plots to grieving families

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County cemetery employee will stay in jail after being charged with selling burial plots that already belonged to someone else.

On Wednesday, Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that a judge denied bond for Pamela Teal, who faces 12 counts, including theft by deception and forgery.

Families say Teal smiled in their faces and became their friends when they needed someone to comfort them. Meanwhile, they say she was selling them already-owned burial plots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Well, we thought she was our friend. She befriended all of us,” Tonya Key said.

She says when her 23-year-old daughter, Faith, died, the now-former Mozley Memorial Gardens Cemetery employee cost them their peace.

“The sheriff’s department uncovered that our plot that our daughter was actually in and the one that my son-in-law actually bought, those belong to someone else,” Key described.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office now says Teal sold burial plots she should not have to several families, including Beverly LaFleur. The LaFleur family paid for a plot for 15-year-old Samuel Moon, who was killed after a Sweet 16 party.

“I still don’t know if Samuel is in this spot where he was buried,” LaFleur said.

TRENDING STORIES:

LaFleur, Key and other families were in court on Wednesday and urged the judge to keep Teal behind bars.

“I don’t think she needs to be out in the community, at all. She does not. She’ll do this again to someone else,” Key said.

The judge listened and denied Teal bond.

“It is sad, it is sickening, it’s disgusting to know that someone in our community has taken advantage of us in our grief,” LaFleur said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who had contact with Teal to call them so they can determine if there are more victims.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Mother says funeral home sold her someone else’s burial plot following son’s death

©2023 Cox Media Group