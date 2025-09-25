Douglas County grocery store employee accused of spying on woman in restroom

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A man who worked for a Douglasville grocery store is accused of spying on a woman in the store’s restroom.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrant for Trevion Brown, an employee at the Food Depot on 3697 Highway 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrant states that Brown entered the woman’s restroom on Feb. 11, 2024 and looked over a bathroom stall while a woman was using the stall. The woman reported it to the store.

He faces unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance and Peeping Tom charges, all felonies. A grand jury indicted him on Sept. 10.

Brown’s next court date is scheduled for December.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group