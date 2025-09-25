Douglas County

Douglas County grocery store employee accused of spying on woman in restroom

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Trevion Lamonta Brown (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A man who worked for a Douglasville grocery store is accused of spying on a woman in the store’s restroom.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrant for Trevion Brown, an employee at the Food Depot on 3697 Highway 5.

The warrant states that Brown entered the woman’s restroom on Feb. 11, 2024 and looked over a bathroom stall while a woman was using the stall. The woman reported it to the store.

He faces unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance and Peeping Tom charges, all felonies. A grand jury indicted him on Sept. 10.

Brown’s next court date is scheduled for December.

