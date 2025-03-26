Douglasville police mourn death of 26-year-old officer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are mourning the death of a young officer.

Corporal Noah Holloway died on Friday, March 14, at the age of 26.

Holloway joined the department in 2021.

The department said Holloway was a devoted husband, father, and U.S. Marine.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday, March 19.

The department did not release any details about his cause of death.

His family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife and children.

