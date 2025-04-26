Douglas County switching to new emergency notification system

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Starting May 2, Douglas county will be using a new emergency notification system.

County officials said the new “Alert Douglas” will replace their current system, called CodeRED.

The new system to be used by the county is “powered by critical communications company Rave Mobility.”

“‘Alert Douglas’ is an important communication tool for our community,” James Queen, Douglas County EMA Director, said. “In an emergency, fast, reliable, and accurate information is critical. This new system has a more user-friendly interface and provides more customization options. We are encouraging citizens to sign up immediately so they can remain connected, informed, and prepared in the event of an emergency.”

The new emergency alerts in Douglas County will have an enhanced notification system to give real-time alerts and critical updates during severe weather, public safety issues and other emergencies.

To use the service, residents can access it by phone, text or email notifications.

Users can register for “Alert Douglas” online here, or by downloading the SMART911 app on their phones.

County officials said CodeRED subscribers will not have their subscriptions transfer over and they must register for the new system to get notifications from “Alert Douglas.”

