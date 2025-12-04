Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to buy more than 300 new body cameras, gets 42% discount

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got approval from county officials to buy more than 300 new body cameras and in-vehicle cameras.
The county commission voted to approve the purchase of the cameras, plus data storage, for a five-year contract with Motorola.
While the initial bid estimate was submitted as costing $1.84 million, the company provided a more than $780,000 discount to the sheriff’s department.
That means the county will only have to pay about $1.06 million to purchase the items.
It’s a more than 42% discount on the overall purchase and contract for services.
Under the agreement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will purchase 40 sets of equipment needed for in-car cameras for patrol vehicles and the services for data management and upload, as well as 307 body-worn cameras and equipment to use them.
The bid document from the commission shows that discounts were provided for paying the grand total for the five-year contract up front.
