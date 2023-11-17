Douglas County seeking input for public transport needs, holds open house for residents

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County officials planned a public comment open house for residents to weigh in on changes to the county’s transit needs.

The Douglas County 2023 Transit Master Plan has a meeting set to start at 6 p.m. for the public to learn more about how officials want to expand public transport option to go outside of the county, and if it’s something public is ready to do.

The event will be hosted by Connect Douglas, the county’s public transport and mobility services provider.

According to county officials, the meeting Thursday is intended to identify short, mid and long-term transit priorities and ask for direction and guidance for enhancements to the county’s transport systems as its economy and population grow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The plan details available on the Connect Douglas Master Transit Plan site show some of the issues the county wants to address.

Among them are goals of eliminating or enhancing underperforming service segments, while expanding service to meet the public demand and make operations more efficient.

Additionally, the strategies county officials are exploring are extending hours of operation and offering more services for microtransit and rural service for areas around the county, as well as expanding access for MARTA and the Atlanta Airport.

Other plans include a proposed expansion of certain bus routes through Douglas County.

A collection of some of the plan’s proposals can be found in a slideshow below, though not exhaustive of the presentation, courtesy of Connect Douglas.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 PROPOSED DOUGLAS COUNTY TRANSIT CHANGES ((Source: Connect Douglas))

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police search for car robbery suspect

©2023 Cox Media Group