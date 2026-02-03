Douglas County Museum lease terminated in split commission vote

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Museum’s lease was voted terminated at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, ending a monthslong back-and-forth between commission members, the museum staff and members of the public.

According to museum officials, the vote was split 3-2, with the lease on the Old Courthouse given a 90-day notice.

The museum staff said they are now pursuing options and will keep the public informed on their next steps.

The museum now has roughly three months to find a new space and figure out what to do with the materials and exhibits.

Commissioners Whitney Kenner Jones, Martin Raxton and Henry Mitchell III voted to terminate the lease, while Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson-Jones and Comm. Mark Alcarez voted to keep the lease.

In the meantime, the museum will remain open for visits and scheduled events, according to staff.

A GoFundMe for the museum seeking $7,500 is still active, with just over $4,400 raised as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

