Douglas County employees offered workforce retention bonuses, but must sign service contract

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the county was offering its employees year-end incentive payments.

The payments, part of the county’s Workforce Retention Initiative, are being offered to both full-time and part-time county employees and is described as a program to recognize and reward dedications, contributions and commitment from county workers.

To be eligible for the payments, employees must have worked for Douglas County for at least six months in 2025 and must be actively employed by the county when the payments are issued.

Additionally, “to reinforce the County’s commitment to employee retention, all recipients must sign a Retention Incentive Agreement, affirming their intent to remain employed with the county for at least one year following receipt of the incentive payment,” the county said.

Employees receiving retention payments get different amounts based on how long they’ve worked for the county, with time versus payment set as:

Regular Full-time Employees with 2+ years of service: $1,250

Regular Full-time Employees with 1- 2 years of service: $938

Regular Full-time Employees with 6 months -1 year of service: $625

Part-time Employees with 2+ years of service: $500

Part-time Employees with 6 months to 2 years of service: $250

Temporary, seasonal, contract, per diem and third-party staff are not eligible for the same retention payments.

Employees that choose to voluntarily leave employment with the county before they’ve worked for a full year will get a prorated amount of the incentive taken from their final county paycheck, based upon amount of time.

“Our staff members truly are the backbone of our operation. It is an honor to recognize them in this meaningful way- especially during the holiday season,” Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said in a statement. “This initiative reflects our appreciation for their service and our commitment to retaining top talent who strive to deliver superior public service to our community every day.”

County officials said the incentive program was approved unanimously at a recent commission meeting and the incentive payments should be in employee paychecks by either late December or early January.

