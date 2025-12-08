Cobb Library Foundation launches online store for fundraising outreach

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb Library Foundation is taking their fundraising efforts online through the launch of a new Library Shop site.

According to an announcement from the county, the merchandise store is meant to fund essential marketing and outreach initiatives for the Cobb County Public Library.

Officials said it’s meant to be a sustainable fundraising model that both generates revenue and expands the library’s brand in the community.

“This project reflects the Cobb Library Foundation’s commitment to investing in innovative partnerships that strengthen the library and our community,” Sandra Morris, Executive Director, Cobb Library Foundation, said in a statement. “Together, we’ve transformed a vision into a meaningful way to support the library’s mission, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

The Cobb Library Foundation is a nonprofit founded in 2003 to enhance library programs and infrastructure for the county’s 700,000-plus residents.

Slone Williams, the library system’s community and user engagement division manager, came up with the idea of a permanent and virtual merchandise store to fund initiatives, to the enthusiasm of the foundation.

“With over 400,000 active library card holders, our community’s passion for the library is undeniable. What started as a passion project has blossomed into a dynamic platform that goes far beyond merchandise sales,” Williams said. “We are building a vital bridge between the library and our community... The shop represents a bold, innovative marketing channel that amplifies our brand and extends our reach like never before.”

Cobb County officials said the project launched using less than $700 for startup costs and has a six-month trial period already set up.

The online shop is kicking things off with six collections that officials say celebrate the library’s culture, community and creativity:

Library Holiday Market : A curated collection of library-inspired gifts.

: A curated collection of library-inspired gifts. Once Upon a Fam’ : A family-centered line featuring whimsical illustrations.

: A family-centered line featuring whimsical illustrations. Bookmobile Buddies : Inspired by the library’s beloved mobile outreach.

: Inspired by the library’s beloved mobile outreach. Librarian Said What?! : A playful nod to the wit and wisdom of library life.

: A playful nod to the wit and wisdom of library life. Legacy: Unleashed : Blending Georgia’s shifting seasons with bold, modern design.

: Blending Georgia’s shifting seasons with bold, modern design. The Legacy Collection: Showcasing staff favorites with the signature Cobb Library logo.

“We’re proud to set a new standard for library fundraising that’s creative, sustainable, and deeply connected to our community’s culture and spirit—pioneering an innovative model that blends merchandise, marketing, and community engagement,” Williams said.

