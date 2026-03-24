Douglas County commission approves nearly $2 million in technology upgrades for sheriff’s office

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to approve two funding requests for the sheriff’s office to get upgraded computer equipment.

According to records from the March 17 commission meeting, the sheriff’s office needed approval to renew a five-year lease on a computer equipment contract and related backend technological infrastructure.

The infrastructure approval will cost $250,000 per year for five years and funds disaster recovery backup systems, network storage systems and a server system, plus 50 vehicle computers, routers, monitors and association installation and equipment.

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The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for paying the first year of the lease, according to county records.

Separately, the sheriff’s office got approval to enter a five-year lease with Dell for computer equipment to refresh all laptops and desktops in the department that are currently outdated.

The contract will cost $137,028 per year, with the sheriff’s office responsible for the first year’s payment.

Over the course of the five-year agreements, the cost will collectively be over $1.9 million. The sheriff’s office will pay the first year’s contracts for roughly $387,000.

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