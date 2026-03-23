Citing death of the penny, Douglas County commission votes to increase waste disposal fees

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to increase trash and waste disposal fees. They’re blaming it on the death of the U.S. penny.

Last May, the U.S. Treasury announced the death of the penny, ending one-cent coin production after more than 230 years, causing concerns for the Douglas County Commission.

As a result, and citing potential plans to end nickels next, Douglas County commissioners voted to increase fees for transfer station refuse and construction and demolition material disposal.

“Due to the penny being retired and the nickel to follow, we would like to have all our end of the day paperwork match our cash totals and credit card totals and our finances be above reproach,” the county said in its resolution.

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County officials said the changes were also to ensure the monthly budget ledger was balanced and that staff were doing their due diligence to attain that goal, particularly if an audit begins.

“The only decision that makes sense and works going forward would be to increase our prices,” documents say.

Going forward, transfer fees for refuse will go from $59 per ton to $60 per ton, while disposal fees for construction and demolition materials will go from $78 per ton to $80 per ton.

The U.S. Mint first began making the current version of the penny in 1793 in Philadelphia.

In May, the final order of penny blanks was ordered, keeping the coin in circulation but effectively canceling any future minting orders.

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