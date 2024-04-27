Douglas County

Biden grants clemency to Douglasville man who pled guilty to non-violent drug offense

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Biden | President Joe Biden speaks before signing a $95 billion Ukraine aid package that also includes support for Israel, Taiwan, and other allies, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville man was granted clemency by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a release from the White House said.

Biden gave Jeffrey Alan Lewis, 58, clemency along with 10 others as part of Second Chance Month, according to a statement from the president.

“America is a Nation founded on the promise of second chances. During Second Chance Month, we reaffirm our commitment to rehabilitation and reentry for people returning to their communities post-incarceration. We also recommit to building a criminal justice system that lives up to those ideals and ensures that everyone receives equal justice under law,” Biden said in a statement in part. “I am using my clemency power to pardon 11 individuals and commute the sentences of five individuals who were convicted of non-violent drug offenses.”

Lewis pled guilty to a non-violent drug charge at the age of 40, according to the White House.

Explaining the clemency move for Lewis, Biden said in a statement that had he been sentenced under current laws and sentencing practices, Lewis would have had a “significantly shorter sentence.”

Lewis had already served his sentence and completed the obligations necessary for a supervised release, the White House said in a statement.

“Since his release, he has been consistently employed, contributes to the community through charitable works and active community engagement, and he has built a reputation as ‘a family man,’” according to officials.

Lewis was the only person to receive clemency from Georgia in this round of petition approvals.

