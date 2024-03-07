Group steals more than $16K from Georgia Dollar General store, police say

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested and another is still at large after an armed robbery at a Georgia Dollar General.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m. Evans County deputies said Lawrence Michael Christian, 30, went inside the Hagan Dollar General with a gun and left with over $16,000.

Investigators said warrants have been obtained for Christian and he is still at large.

The sheriff’s office arrested two involved in the armed robbery, including the cashier, identified as Laquita Angela Bacon, 33, and Charity Tina Louise Wilson, 37. Officials said Wilson is a relative of Christian.

A portion of the $16,000 has been recovered, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611.

