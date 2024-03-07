Group steals more than $16K from Georgia Dollar General store, police say

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested and another is still at large after an armed robbery at a Georgia Dollar General.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Tuesday at 2 p.m. Evans County deputies said Lawrence Michael Christian, 30, went inside the Hagan Dollar General with a gun and left with over $16,000.
Investigators said warrants have been obtained for Christian and he is still at large.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man sentenced for buying, selling stolen body parts linked to Harvard Medical School
- $30K reward offered to find suspects accused of killing Ga. man in front of niece, nephew
- Child hospitalized after student’s mom made drink to ‘stop the bullies,’ deputies say
The sheriff’s office arrested two involved in the armed robbery, including the cashier, identified as Laquita Angela Bacon, 33, and Charity Tina Louise Wilson, 37. Officials said Wilson is a relative of Christian.
A portion of the $16,000 has been recovered, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group