$30K reward offered to find suspects accused of killing Ga. man in front of niece, nephew

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The reward for information in a Butts County homicide investigation has doubled as officials continue to search for leads in the death of Derrick Denson.

On Jan. 2, 2019, officials said Denson was watching his niece and nephew when three masked men forced their way into his Butts County home.

The trio robbed him before they shot Denson in the head in front of the children. He died the next day.

Now, authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information about his murder.

Butts County sheriff officials told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes in 2019 that they believed the suspects knew Denson and targeted him, especially at his home.

“We always want to work these cases as good as we can, but [we have] limited info coming in and no help from the public,” Capt. Richard Gandee said. “Maybe they didn’t mean to pull the trigger. But that’s some of the questions we need to clarify. So if someone does know this info just call us. The family needs to know.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lt. Matt Munger or Captain Rick Gandee at 770-775-8216.

