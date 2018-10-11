  • Dogs are helping scientists discover better cancer treatments

    Updated:

    Can dogs help treat, even cure cancer in humans?

    A growing body of research shows man’s best friend is speeding up the development of cancer fighting

    Dogs are helping scientists discover better cancer treatments
    WSB-TV
    drugs. 

    Scientists say humans and dogs are about 95 percent identical genetically, and the way cancer affects them, affects us in the same way.

    “The cancer that dogs develop is much more similar to the human condition,” said Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Deborah Knapp, Director of the Comparative Oncology Program at Purdue University.

    The veterinarian’s work helps compare cancers in dogs to humans to develop new ways to diagnose and treat the disease.  

    Channel 2's Tom Regan visited Purdue to see the clinical trials that scientists say could be a gamechanger.

    “Comparative oncology means studying cancer across species, so you can learn something from one species that applies to another,” said Knapp.

    Channel 2 Action News will take you into a clinic to show you a trial that scientists say is saving lives, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.  

    RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories