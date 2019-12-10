Doctors warn about spike of RSV cases in babies across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - You may think it's just a cold, but it could become more.
Doctors in metro Atlanta are seeing a spike in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in babies.
Symptoms mimic the common cold, including runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing and wheezing.
Channel 2 anchor Wendy Corona spoke Tuesday with local pediatricians, who said the respiratory illness can quickly get serious.
The warning from doctors and what they want parents to know, today on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Not sick, but we are waiting to interview a pediatrician. Doctors are seeing a spike in an illness that's even sending many babies and toddlers to the hospital!! @wsbtv at 4p pic.twitter.com/RglN7tRTLZ— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) December 10, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}