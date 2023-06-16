Deputy accused of sexual misconduct in an interview room at detention center, Ga. sheriff says

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A Richmond County Deputy Jailer was arrested after officials say he engaged in sexual misconduct.

Authorities said on June 14, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division received reports of possible misconduct at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to their investigation, Joseph Clarke, a deputy jailer at the detention center, was involved in sexual misconduct in an interview room with a woman who was an employee of the Public Defender’s Office.

Clarke was charged with criminal attempt aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the same detention center he was a deputy.

Clarke has been a deputy with RCSO since October 31, 2020. He was terminated on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

