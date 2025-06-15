Deputies seize liquid and crystal meth from GA man’s home

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Gordon County man was arrested Thursday after detectives found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and liquid methamphetamine at his home.

In May, detectives began investigating a report of a methamphetamine trafficking operation on Tara Drive near Calhoun.

On Thursday, detectives searched a home at 200 Tara Drive as part of the investigation.

They found the meth, as well as cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Tracy Van McEntyre, 62, was arrested and charged with manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses.

According to jail records, McEntyre has been arrested over 10 times and has been convicted of drug trafficking at least twice.

