Deputies searching for gunman who killed 15-year-old Georgia football player at water gun party

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Georgia deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy at a splat party.

Zaire Person was shot to death during a large water gun party involving teens at a community recreation center in Augusta on April 6.

It’s unclear if Person was the intended target or if he was caught in the crossfire.

Person would have turned 16 years old on Wednesday. The community held a balloon release to remember him.

“Now we are forced to bring your birthdays in at a graveyard,” his mother wrote on Facebook. “You have always been a model child and a great example to your younger siblings. You let everyone that you loved know you loved them.”

Person was the big brother to seven siblings and played on the football and basketball teams.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to contact them.

