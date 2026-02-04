Deputies say suspects’ story ‘didn’t add up’ in Georgia drug trafficking arrest

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in north Georgia turned into a major drug trafficking bust after deputies say the story given by two Atlanta residents did not add up.’

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a white Ford Focus on Jan. 28 after observing traffic violations. During the stop, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Officials said inconsistencies in the driver’s and passenger’s explanations raised suspicion.

"Several parts of the story provided by the driver and passenger did not add up," the sheriff’s office said.

The UCSO’s Narcotics Unit was called to the scene to assist. After further investigation, deputies developed probable cause to search the car.

The search uncovered the following items:

Methamphetamine

Fentanyl

Cocaine

A loaded 9mm handgun

Marijuana

Drug packaging materials.

The sheriff’s office arrested Timika Felton, 45, and Brian Price, 32, both of Atlanta.

Felton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and no insurance.

Price was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

