Delta operates relief flight to deliver supplies to Bahamas, evacuate survivors

Delta Air Lines operated a relief flight to the Bahamas on Sunday to deliver supplies and evacuate survivors of Hurricane Dorian.
Atlanta-based Delta said it operated the relief flight in coordination with the U.S. Marine Corps, Bahamian police and British Marines on the ground in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Hurricane heroes. Food, water, diapers, socks. @Delta team delivered 4,700 pounds of critical supplies to the Bahamas, transported 59 evacuees. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/35b7q85yDw— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) September 9, 2019
The airline said it evacuated 72 people to Nassau and delivered 4,700 pounds of supplies including food, water, diapers, formula, underwear and socks.
Delta employees helped unload supplies and load passengers identified by authorities to be evacuated.
The company said it is adding two more flights Monday and will weigh whether more flights are needed.
Today, Delta is scheduled to operate two Bahamian— Delta (@Delta) September 9, 2019
relief flights from Marsh Harbour (MHH) to Nassau (NAS). Flights are
tentatively set to depart MHH at 11:30am and 3:20pm respectively.
