Delta operates relief flight to deliver supplies to Bahamas, evacuate survivors

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Delta Air Lines operated a relief flight to the Bahamas on Sunday to deliver supplies and evacuate survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

    Atlanta-based Delta said it operated the relief flight in coordination with the U.S. Marine Corps, Bahamian police and British Marines on the ground in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

    The airline said it evacuated 72 people to Nassau and delivered 4,700 pounds of supplies including food, water, diapers, formula, underwear and socks.

    Delta employees helped unload supplies and load passengers identified by authorities to be evacuated.

    The company said it is adding two more flights Monday and will weigh whether more flights are needed.

