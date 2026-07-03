Delta flights affected by July 4 airspace restrictions

Airspace restrictions are scheduled for July 4 due to the 250th Anniversary Celebration.

These restrictions could create significant travel delays impacting Delta flights to, from and through these airports:

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK)

New York-La Guardia, NY (LGA)

Washington-Dulles, VA (IAD)

Washington-Raegan, DC (DCA)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

Travelers are advised to check flight status frequently for updates.

Delta will waive fare differences for rebooked travel that occurs on or before July 7, and will waive change fees for rescheduled travel occurring beyond July 7.

If travel cannot be rescheduled, customers can cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward a new ticket for one year.

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