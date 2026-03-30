Delta flight from Brazil to Atlanta experiences engine trouble

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Video shows the moment a Delta flight experienced engine issues moment after taking off.

It happened just minutes into Delta Flight 104 from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Atlanta with 272 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

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ABC News got video from one of the passengers that showed what appeared to be flames coming from the left engine.

Delta confirmed that there was a “mechanical issue” with the left engine and the flight safely landed back at the airport.

“The Airbus A330-300 landed safely and was met by ARFF, then customers were taken by bus to the terminal. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels," Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

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