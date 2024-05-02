Young entrepreneur financial literacy bus broken into in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A thief In DeKalb County turns something that was meant for good into a crime.

Caden Harris is a young entrepreneur who has a passion for financial education so he founded a financial literacy bus that travels all over Atlanta teaching kids about money.

While away in Washington, D.C. speaking at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Harris said he received a phone call from his dad that his bus had been broken into.

Harris stated that the thief stole the generator which powers the interior workings of the bus.

In a video shared on Facebook, Harris said he’s enraged because this incident delays kids learning about financial literacy.

“When you’re doing God’s work negativity will always come against you. I’m going to replace what was taken and keep it moving. I have a nation of kids to inspire,” Harris said.

Last Friday, Stonecrest District 2 Councilman Terry Fye said he plans to donate his council salary to help replace Harris’s stolen generator. Fye hopes the funds will help Harris and his team avoid such costly fees and get him back in business.

“As a young black man operating in our community, Mr.Harris and his family continue to set a great example for his peers. Now more than ever, we need men like Caden to continue the good work,” Fye said.

On Thursday, Harris said it’s going to cost just over $4,500 to replace the generator and repair the damage.

